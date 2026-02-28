34 firefighters, overnight effort: Margalla Hills fire brought under control

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):A fire that broke out on the Margalla Hills was brought under control after an overnight operation, with 34 firefighters taking part in the response.

Officials said the blaze affected areas falling within the limits of Islamabad and Punjab, prompting immediate action by rescue and environment teams.

According to the district administration, rescue teams remained active throughout the night to stop the fire from spreading further. Firefighters from the Environment Directorate led the operation and worked for several hours in difficult terrain. The administration confirmed that the fire was fully controlled at around 2:15 am.

A spokesman for the district administration said that coordinated efforts by all departments helped contain the situation. No loss of life was reported during the operation. The cause of the fire was not immediately confirmed.

Officials added that although the flames have been extinguished, staff remain present at the site to carry out cooling activities. This step is being taken to prevent any chance of the fire reigniting. Monitoring of the affected area is continuing as a precaution.

The administration urged citizens to report any signs of fire in forest and hill areas without delay. Authorities also stressed the need for public cooperation to protect natural areas from fire incidents, especially during dry weather conditions.