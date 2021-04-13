RAWALPINDI, Apr 13 (APP):Some 3,300 former Khasadar and Levies personnel on Tuesday were integrated into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police after culmination of their second phase of training in different tribal districts of the province.

In collaboration of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the second phase of training of former Khasadar and Levies personnel integrated into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had been concluded, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The second phase of training in different areas of the tribal districts was conducted from January 18 to April 12, 2021 in which 3,300 personnel were trained by expert trainers of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and KP Police, it added.

The training included counter-terrorism, quick reaction force, policing, dealing with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and explosives, awareness of modern equipment, physical fitness and firing practice.

Senior officials of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Police oversaw the ongoing police training on various occasions and expressed satisfaction.

The police passing out parade ceremonies were held under COVID-19 protocol in different areas of the merged districts, which were attended bu the families of passing out policemen, senior officers from civil administration, Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, Police and other guests.