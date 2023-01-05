33 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

ISLAMABAD, Jan 05 (APP): Health officials on Thursday said that 33 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio is 0.84 percent while 19 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 3,942 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Around 225 tests were conducted in Karachi, 81 in Quetta, 84 in Multan, 433 in Peshawar, and 811 in Lahore

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said that there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. He said that there will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports. He said that the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumors.

He added that the Corona case passivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 percent of the country’s population already got the COVID-19 vaccine.

“An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19,” the minister added.

He said that Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations. He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 including BF.7 in the country.