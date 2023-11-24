32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday appointed 32 Regional Election Commissioners as Regional Monitoring Coordinators (RMCs) for the General Elections 2024.

They underwent a one-day online training workshop covering the monitoring framework and setup of monitoring rooms, said ECP spokesman.

Regional Coordinators will oversee divisional monitoring and guide teams in their districts. After this training, they’ll train District Monitoring Officers and Teams.

The Election Commission will establish four-tier monitoring control rooms, with RMCs working under the Central Monitoring Control Center in Islamabad. Any code of conduct violations during elections will lead to legal action.

RMCs underwent a two-day training session at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad two months ago.