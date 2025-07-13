30th anniversary of Srebrenica Genocide Commemorated in Bosnia

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):On the occasion of the “International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica” as designated by the United Nations, a solemn memorial reference was held in Bosnia to mark the 30th anniversary of the tragic massacre in which over 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were martyred.

Representing Pakistan at the ceremony, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis, Aun Chaudhry, participated in the reference and read out a condolence message from Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, said in a press release issued here on Saturday.

State Minister laid a floral wreath at the memorial site and paid tributes to the martyrs. In his remarks, Aun Chaudhry stated that the atrocities committed in Bosnia continue to evoke deep sorrow around the world.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the protection of human rights globally, expressing solidarity with oppressed communities in Palestine and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s continued advocacy for justice and peace.

State Minister Aun Choudhary conveyed the sentiments of goodwill and sympathy from the Government and people of Pakistan to the people of Bosnia. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Major General (Retd) Syed Qaiser Abbas Shah was also present on the occasion.

It is noteworthy that dignitaries and representatives around the world attended the Reference, including the President of Bosnia, Herzegovina who acknowledged Pakistan’s consistent support for Bosnia’s stance over the years.

He reiterated Bosnia’s commitment to peace, fraternity, and peaceful coexistence in accordance with the United Nations Charter. State Minister Aun Chaudhry termed the genocide in Bosnia a dark chapter of history and emphasized that Pakistan remains a staunch advocate of the global principle of “Live and Let Live.” He stressed that atrocities—whether in Serbia, Palestine, Kashmir, or anywhere else in the world—must not go unnoticed.

Participating in this memorial event, he said, is a testament to Pakistan’s belief that such heinous crimes must never be repeated.