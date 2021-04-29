ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Thursday said over 30,000 students had been given professional training in conventional as well as high tech fields under the Kamyab Jawan’s Skills for All programme.

Briefing a meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, the SAPM said Rs10 billion Skills for All project was aimed at revamping the TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) sector in Pakistan.

Dar said 14 components of the project revolved around the establishment of 75 high tech skills centers, National Employment Exchange Tool, business incubation centers, skills up-gradation of teachers, etc.

The meeting discussed initiatives undertaken under the PM’s Kamyab Jawan Programme (PMKJP), through National Vocational & Technical Education Commission (NAVTEC) and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The meeting was also attended by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman, NAVTTEC Chairman, HEC Executive Director and senior government officials.

The SAPM said about 10,000 businesses had been set up by young entrepreneurs by getting access to finances through the Kamyab Jawan’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES). About Rs 8 billion had already been disbursed while another Rs 5 billion would be disbursed until June 2021.

Asad Umar directed that surveys be conducted to obtain feedback on the success, utility and impacts of the interventions. He added that employability of the trained students’ needed to be the top most consideration for professional training and imparting skills to the youth.

The HEC Executive Director informed the meeting that they had planned to establish 12 Kamyab Jawan sports academies in various universities across Pakistan. The HEC had also envisaged the Green Youth Movement project for creating Green Clubs in different universities to mobilize the youth for environmental protection and cleanliness, he added.

Asad Umar emphasized that the youth were the highest priority area of the prime minister and the present government was taking all possible steps to work for their development and empowerment. The youth-related interventions would be scaled up to maximize their outreach, he added.