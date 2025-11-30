3,000 EV charging stations planned by 2030

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): Pakistan has set an ambitious target to deploy 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations nationwide between 2025 and 2030, marking a major step toward sustainable mobility.

According to an official document shared with APP on Sunday, the government has earmarked 240 charging stations for the current fiscal year. These will be established through private sector participation, with oversight shared among the Ministry of Industries and Production, the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), NEPRA, and distribution companies.

The initiative is part of the Draft New Energy Vehicle Policy, prepared by the Ministry of Industries and Production, which aims to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility across the country.

Since the notification of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) and Battery Swapping Stations (BSS) Regulations on October 24, 2024, under NEECA’s mandate, the federal government has already issued 72 licenses for charging infrastructure.