3 illegal sheesha cafés sealed as ICT admin orders citywide crackdown

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Islamabad’s district administration has decided to launch a citywide operation against illegal indoor sheesha cafés after 3 indoor cafés were sealed in the Civic Centre area.

The move comes as authorities intensify action against businesses operating in violation of regulations, with officials directed to carry out operations across all areas of the capital without discrimination.

Assistant Commissioner Rural Fahad Cheema led the operation at Civic Centre, where three indoor sheesha cafés were sealed for running illegal activities. Officials said the action was part of a broader campaign aimed at enforcing government regulations and addressing complaints regarding unauthorized indoor sheesha facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has instructed all field officers to continue operations against illegal indoor sheesha cafés throughout the city. The administration has directed teams to identify and take action against establishments operating without legal permission, regardless of their location.

According to officials, inspection teams will continue visiting commercial centres and other areas to ensure compliance with the law. Authorities said businesses found violating regulations will face legal action, including sealing of premises and other penalties under relevant laws.

The district administration stated that the campaign is intended to ensure that commercial activities are conducted within the legal framework and that public places comply with government rules.

Officials added that further inspections are planned in the coming days, and enforcement teams have been asked to maintain regular monitoring. The administration reiterated its commitment to continuing operations against illegal indoor sheesha cafés across Islamabad and taking action wherever violations are detected.