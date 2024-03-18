3-day Olympiad 2024 ends at NUST

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):National University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosted a national event titled Olympiad 24 (NOL) through arranging a number of competitions and activities with participation of over 1900 students.

Olympiad 24, which is a national event and held between March 7-10), showcased various activities including sports, science and technology, arts and media, literature, technical amusement, adventure, sustainability, and community service.

Over 20 competitions and games were organized by NUST’s clubs and societies, with the opening ceremony attended by former international cricketer Mr. Saqlain Mushtaq and NUST Rector Engr Javed Mehmood Bukhari, said a news release.

Over 1900 participants from across the country participated, fostering unity and friendship through sports, competitions, social nights, drama plays, fireworks, and a cultural fest.

The event provided networking, entertainment, and engaging discussions for students. The closing ceremony with speeches and prize distribution marked NOL’24 as a historic success, creating lasting memories for all involved.