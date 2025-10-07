3-day Kuwait-Pakistan Business Expo 2025 from Dec 11

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Members of the organizing committee of the Kuwait-Pakistan Business Expo 2025 on Tuesday vowed to hold a three-day trade exhibition in Kuwait from Dec 11 to promote Pakistani goods and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Addressing a press conference at National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad, Chairman Muhammad Saleem Ansari noted that all kinds of goods would be available under one roof, reflecting the country’s industrial diversity.

Ansari said that, he will be interacting with the Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot and Gujranwala Chambers of Commerce to encourage local businessmen to participate in the event.

Overseas Pakistani businessmen and Pakistani companies living around the world, including in Pakistan, would participate in the expo, he said.

He said that we will present Pakistan’s soft image to the world through the expo adding that visas, accommodation and transport facilities would be provided to participating businessmen.

He also expressed hope for significant institutional support and noted having fruitful talks with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Pakistani politicians, and others. “We are ready to provide all possible assistance to those wishing to establish companies in Kuwait,”he concluded.