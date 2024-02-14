Election day banner

3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Kishtwar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit the Kishtwar district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km, India’s National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on its official X handle.
The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 33.35 and longitude 76.62, as per the NCS.

