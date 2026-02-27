297 Afghan combatants killed, 89 check posts destroyed in operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that the security forces have killed 297 combatants of the Afghan Taliban regime, destroyed their 89 posts, and captured 18 others during Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, launched following “unprovoked action” from across the border.

Providing a summary of Afghan Taliban regime’s losses at 11:00 PM, the minister said that over 450 Afghan operatives were injured during the Operation Ghazab lil-Haq (Righteous Fury).

Around 135 tanks and armed vehicles have also been destroyed during the operation, he added.

The minister noted that around 29 locations across Afghanistan were also targeted by air, effectively.