SAHIWAL, Jan 29 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan would be turned into an industrial estate and an agro-based economy to ensure sustainable development and prosperity.

Addressing here at the ceremony of cheque distribution under Ehsaas programme and tractors under Kamyab Jawan programme, the Prime Minister said the government was collaborating with China in learning techniques in agriculture under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Prime Minister said Punjab had immense potential in development in agriculture and livestock sectors.