ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP):The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 44,241 as 2,885 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Eighty-nine corona patients, 85 of whom were under treatment in hospital and four out of the hospital died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 336 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,765 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 33,610 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 12,442 in Sindh, 10,735 in Punjab, 4,159 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,019 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 403 in Balochistan, 504 in GB, and 348 in AJK.

Around 370,451 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 423,179 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,390, Balochistan 17,501, GB 4,746, ICT 33,061, KP 50,078, Punjab 124,191 and Sindh 186,212.

About 8,487 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,060 Sindh among 37 of them died in hospital and four out of hospital on Monday, 3,218 in Punjab 41 of them died in hospital on Monday, 1,419 in KP Six of them died in hospital on Monday, 341 in ICT , 169 in Balochistan, 98 in GB and 182 in AJK one of them died in hospital on Monday.

A total of 5,827,852 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 616 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,048 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.