Wednesday, December 17, 2025
National

27th humanitarian aid consignment leaves Pakistan for Palestine

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):T has sent its 27th humanitarian aid consignment, carrying 100 tons of relief supplies, to support the people of Palestine.
The consignment of essential supplies was sent with the support of Alkhidmat Foundation and dispatched via a special flight from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, following the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.
The consignment includes blankets, tarpaulins, clothing, and hygiene & family kits to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of the affected population.
With the dispatch of this latest consignment, the total volume of humanitarian assistance sent to Palestine through 27 consignments has reached 2,627 tons.
The sending-off ceremony was attended by Punjab Finance Minister, MPA Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman and Punjab Housing Minister, MPA Mian Bilal Yasin as chief guests. Senior officials from NDMA, MoFA, along with representatives of government departments and Alkhidmat Foundation, were also present on the occasion.
The government of Pakistan and the people stand firmly with the people of Palestine in this difficult time and will continue to make every possible effort to support them and address their humanitarian needs.
