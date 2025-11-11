27th constitutional amendment bill tabled in NA after Senate approval

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP):The 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, passed by the Senate on Tuesday tabled in the National Assembly.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the bill in the lower house.

The Senate had earlier passed the bill with a two-thirds majority, while opposition parties boycotted the proceedings of the house.

A total of 64 senators voted in favor of the bill, with none voting against it.

Under the Constitution, the amendment requires a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament for approval.