27th Amendment to ensure justice, uphold Parliament’s authority: Khawaja Asif

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said the 27th Constitutional Amendment passed by Parliament will not only ensure justice for the people but also help resolve constitutional matters transparently and fairly.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he reiterated that Parliament is the supreme institution.

“The Constitution grants powers to Parliament, which is supreme. Now that authority has been restored,” he said.

He accused opposition members of showing loyalty to individuals instead of the Constitution or the country.

Referring to recent terrorist incidents in Wana and Islamabad, he said the opposition had failed to express even a single word of condemnation.

“Their facilitators have been arrested, yet there has been no condemnation from the opposition,” he alleged.

The minister questioned whether the opposition stood with the country or with militants.

“Their statements, their behaviour, their entire conduct show they do not stand with Pakistan’s Constitution or its institutions — especially Parliament, the highest institution. They stand only with their personal interests,” he said.

He further alleged that opposition leaders were sympathetic to terrorists and sought to protect those involved in cross-border violence.

He said the opposition must clearly state whether their allegiance lies with Pakistan, its Constitution, or “a single individual.”

He praised Pakistan Armed Forces for “writing a new chapter” in the defence of the country’s borders, airspace and seas.

The minister also accused former prime minister Imran Khan and his associates of corruption. “In Pakistan’s 78-year history, no one has committed robberies of this scale,” he claimed.