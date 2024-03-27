2765 professional beggars held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration in coordination with the police has arrested more than 2,700 professional beggars under its campaign against begging.

Out of the total arrested beggars, 45 per cent of them were male, 40 per cent female, 5 per cent of minors and 10 per cent of trans genders, an official told APP on Wednesday.

He said the teams were constituted which was led by the relevant Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to run the anti-begging campaign across the capital.

In a recent update provided by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) spokesman, it was revealed that a staggering 2,765 individuals engaged in begging were apprehended over the past six months, spanning from October to March.

He said that beggars mafias became more active during the holy month of Ramazan.

Upon arrest, professional beggars were promptly escorted to the nearest police station for further processing, while minors found amongst them were compassionately directed to the Edhi Center for proper care and support.

To a query, he said District administration caught minor beggars and handed over to shelter homes and Edhi centers but later they gave affidavit or fine to authorities and went Scot-free.