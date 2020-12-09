Martyred jawans of Pakistan Army due to unprovoked firing by Indian Army across the LoC
APP DigitalIn yet another gross Cease Fire Violation the Indian army on Wednesday initiated firing from across the Line of Control in the Khuiratta Sector.

Two soldiers Lance Naik Tariq & Sepoy Zaroof embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly, during the exchange of fire, the military’s press wing said Wednesday.

“The Pakistan army troops responded befittingly,” a tweet from the DG Inter Services Public Relations said.

“Reports of heavy losses 2 [to] Indian troops in men & material,” ISPR said.

