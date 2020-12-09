In yet another gross Cease Fire Violation the Indian army on Wednesday initiated firing from across the Line of Control in the Khuiratta Sector.

Two soldiers Lance Naik Tariq & Sepoy Zaroof embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly, during the exchange of fire, the military’s press wing said Wednesday.

“The Pakistan army troops responded befittingly,” a tweet from the DG Inter Services Public Relations said.

“Reports of heavy losses 2 [to] Indian troops in men & material,” ISPR said.