In yet another gross Cease Fire Violation the Indian army on Wednesday initiated firing from across the Line of Control in the Khuiratta Sector.
Two soldiers Lance Naik Tariq & Sepoy Zaroof embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly, during the exchange of fire, the military’s press wing said Wednesday.
“The Pakistan army troops responded befittingly,” a tweet from the DG Inter Services Public Relations said.
“Reports of heavy losses 2 [to] Indian troops in men & material,” ISPR said.
Indian troops initiated CFVs in Khuiratta Sector along #LOC. Pakistan army troops responded befittingly. Reports of heavy losses 2 Indian troops in men & material. During exchange of fire, while fighting valiantly, 2 soldiers, Lance Naik Tariq & Sepoy Zaroof embraced shahadat. pic.twitter.com/v5NqywqnP3
— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 9, 2020