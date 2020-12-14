ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 47,236 as 2,362 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Thirty six corona patients, 32 of whom were under treatment in hospital and four in their respective homes or quarantines died on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab and followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

It added that out of the total 36 deaths during last 24 hours 19 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 346 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 64 percent, ICT 47 percent, Rawalpindi 28 percent and Lahore 36 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 44 percent, Multan 50 percent, Peshawar 61 percent and Rawalpindi 56 percent.

Some 31,830 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 10,270 in Sindh, 11,536 in Punjab, 4,756 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,080 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 230 in Balochistan, 415 in GB, and 543 in AJK.

Around 384,719 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 440,787 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,719, Balochistan 17,745, GB 4,791, ICT 34,840, KP 52,449, Punjab 127,541 and Sindh 195,702.

About 8,832 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,158 Sindh among six of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Sunday, 3,365 in Punjab 13 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Sunday, 1,473 in KP ten of them died in hospital on Sunday, 371 in ICT three of them died in hospital on Sunday, 175 in Balochistan, 99 in GB and 191 in AJK have died.

A total of 6,064,220 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 613 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,014 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.