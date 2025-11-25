Tuesday, November 25, 2025
HomeNational22 Khwarij terrorists killed in Bannu IBO: ISPR
National

22 Khwarij terrorists killed in Bannu IBO: ISPR

ispr
10
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Security forces killed twenty-two Indian-sponsored Khwarij during an intelligence-based operation in Bannu district.
The operation was carried out on the reported presence of Khwarij belonging to an Indian proxy, Fitna al-Khwarij, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and, after an intense exchange of fire, sent all twenty-two terrorists “to hell”.
A sanitization operation is under way to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored Khawarij found in the area.
The statement added that the relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam”, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan