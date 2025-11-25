22 Khwarij terrorists killed in Bannu IBO: ISPR

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Security forces killed twenty-two Indian-sponsored Khwarij during an intelligence-based operation in Bannu district.

The operation was carried out on the reported presence of Khwarij belonging to an Indian proxy, Fitna al-Khwarij, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and, after an intense exchange of fire, sent all twenty-two terrorists “to hell”.

A sanitization operation is under way to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored Khawarij found in the area.

The statement added that the relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam”, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.