219,979 vehicles e-tagged as ICT admin expands M-Tag points from 19 to 24

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):The federal capital has completed 219,979 vehicle e-taggings as the M-Tag registration drive continues across the city.

To manage the rising number of applicants, the Excise Department has increased registration points from 19 to 24, aiming to ensure smoother access for vehicle owners, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration here.

According to officials, the expansion has reduced waiting times and improved coverage in different areas of Islamabad. Out of the total centers, two facilities are operating on a 24/7 basis, while two additional centers are providing round-the-clock services to help citizens complete registration without delay.

The Excise Department said that M-Tag registration is mandatory for all vehicles operating in the capital. Alongside registration, field operations against vehicles without M-Tags are also underway. Teams are conducting checks on major roads and entry points to ensure compliance.

Modern M-Tag readers have been installed at key highways and checkpoints. These devices allow instant identification of vehicles that are registered and those that are not. Officials said the system helps authorities monitor traffic flow and enforce rules more effectively.

Director General Excise Irfan Memon stated that vehicles without M-Tags will not be allowed to operate in the city. He said the department is committed to implementing the policy in phases to avoid inconvenience, but enforcement will continue until full compliance is achieved.

The department has advised citizens to visit their nearest facilitation centers to complete registration. Officials said the process has been simplified and can be completed within a short time once the required documents are provided.

The M-Tag system is being used to improve vehicle management in Islamabad. Authorities believe the data collected through tagging will support better traffic regulation and monitoring across the capital.

Citizens have been urged not to wait for enforcement actions and to complete registration at the earliest. The Excise Department said further steps may be introduced if compliance remains low in certain areas.