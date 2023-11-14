211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham  border

PESHAWAR, Nov 14 (APP):The repatriation of undocumented immigrants continued to their home countries as 211,969 illegal foreigners returned via Torkham border.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department here Tuesday, it includes 17,645 families with 59,703 males, 46,687 women and 105,579 children.

On November 14, a total of 535 families including 638 males, 587 women and 1095 children returned through the Torkham border.

Similarly, 392 illegal foreigners were deported via the Torkham border. Free transport service was provided.