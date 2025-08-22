21 new green buses to boost public transport in Quetta and Turbat

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Aug 22 (APP):In a landmark move to modernize urban mobility, the Balochistan government has unveiled the launching of 21 cutting-edge buses under its ambitious Green and Pink Bus Project, aimed at elevating public transport standards in Quetta and Turbat.

The initiative taken under the special directives of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, reflects a strong commitment to public welfare and infrastructure development. Of the newly acquired fleet, 17 buses will serve Quetta, while 4 are designated for Turbat.

To promote inclusivity and safety, five of the Quetta-based buses painted pink will be reserved exclusively for women, offering a secure and dignified commuting experience.

The remaining 12 green buses will operate across key urban routes, delivering modern, efficient transit options to the general public.

Transport Secretary Muhammad Hayat Kakar confirmed that all buses have been inspected and shipped, with services expected to launch imminently. “This project will not only enhance the travel experience for thousands of citizens but also create new employment opportunities,” he added.

Once operational, the fleet is projected to serve between 40,000 and 50,000 passengers daily, dramatically improving urban mobility and reducing reliance on outdated transport systems.

The Balochistan government reaffirmed its dedication to delivering reliable, accessible, and forward-looking transport solutions as part of its broader urban development strategy.