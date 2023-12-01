21.6m children vaccinated during anti-polio campaign

21.6m children vaccinated during anti-polio campaign
APP06-281123 ISLAMABAD: November 28 – Health worker administering polio drops to child during anti polio campaign at Weekly Bazaar in Federal Capital. APP/SAK/TZD
LAHORE, Dec 01 (APP):At least 21.6 million children were administered polio drops during the last four days across the province.
Friday was the last day of anti-polio campaign in the Punjab province.
According to a spokesman, more than 1.6 million children were given polio vaccine in Lahore, seven lakh children in Rawalpindi, 1.2 million in Faisalabad, more than 990,000 children were administered polio vaccine in Multan.
During the anti-polio campaign, the target was set to vaccinate more than 22.5 million children.
The spokesman said that over two lakh polio workers were the part of the campaign. In Lahore, 14,000 workers  administered polio drops while going door-to-door in in all localities.
Khizr Afzal, head of the Punjab Anti-Polio Programme, told APP that all district officers supervised the anti-polio campaign themselves. He said the data of the anti-polio campaign was being closely reviewed.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services