2018 general elections administered much better than 2013: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said 2018 general elections were administered much better as compared to 2013.

In a series of tweets, the minister said, “all this whining from these two spoilt brats is nothing but a failed effort to save their respective Dad’s looted wealth!”.

He said, “Petitions filed in 2013: 133, Petitions filed in 2018: 102”.

He said, “Both @BBhuttoZardari & @MaryamNSharif should get real jobs & work

for a living for once.”

The minister said positions are available in various export oriented industries as the nation is growing at a rapid speed under Prime Minister Imran Khan.