2000 sanitary workers perform duties on Eid Miladun Nabi in capital

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP): At least 2,000 sanitary workers were deployed in the federal capital to ensure waste-free surroundings at the procession routes on the auspicious occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi on Friday.

Sanitary crew including officers and supervisors performed duties in three shifts for timely emptying of waste containers on the major procession route, Capital Development Authority (CDA) spokesman said on Friday.

Major route of procession was commenced from sector G-7 (Sitara Market) and culminated near shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Mehmud at Aabpara market after passing through various routes.

All machinery of sanitation directorate was deployed on the processions’ routes. Manual sweeping, mechanical sweeping and washing of the major roads where procession passed was ensured earlier.

Leaves of Sanitation Directorate and other concerned formation of Capital Development Authority were cancelled to facilitate the procession’s participants.

Around 1000 workers of environment directorate was also deputed on the occasion. The availability of eight water tanker was ensured during the day.

Chairman CDA, Aamer Ali Ahmed issued Instructions to immediately restore all street lights on the route of the procession and keep them on till the culmination of procession.

Staff of 1122, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles also accompanied the procession to deal with any emergency situation.