2000 personnel recruited in NHMP to overcome staff shortage: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said on Thursday that two thousand vacancies in National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) had been filled by fresh recruitments whereas the process had been started to make more recruitments to overcome staff shortage.
Addressing a function as Chief Guest at for performance appraisal of
National Highway and Motorway Police, he said that needs of the
Motorway Police would be included in the PC-1 of each project in
future.
He said with the expansion of the motorway network in the country, the
need for NHMP personnel had increased but in the past it was not
allowed to recruit more staff as per its requirements.
Murad Saeed said work on western route of CPEC had been accelerated,
which would play a role of catalyst in development of the less
developed areas.
He said five mega road infrastructure projects would be executed this
year under public private partnership without burdening the national
exchequer.
The minister said that the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway would be completed under public-private partnership.
He said since its inception,the National Highways and Motorways Police had inculcated high moral and institutional values that were exemplary for other
institutions.
He said that Motorway Police was striving hard for the safe travel of the people and serving them in an exemplary manner.
Murad Saeed said a welfare state based on justice and compassion was
the vision of Imran Khan and that was why he had pledged to provide
shelter to the homeless people through Panaghahs after coming to power.
He said that the shelter homes project was an important step which was
facilitating the people belonging to the vulnerable segments of the
society by making them ‘state guests’.
The poor and the deserving were not only provided shelter but also
served meals at the Panahgahs (shelter homes) in a respectful manner.
He said that Ehsaas Nashonuma program,being launched today by Prime
Minister Imran Khan, was aimed at preventing stunting in children.
Murad Saeed said the families eligible for Ehsaas cash programme would
be entitled to benefit from ‘Nashonuma’ programme.
He said under the programme pregnant and breastfeeding women would be
provided special nutritious food.He said children under the age of two
years would also be able to obtain money after every three months and
Rs 1500 for a boy and Rs 2000 for a girl would be provided to
deserving families and Rs 500 would also be given as fare for
travelling.
“By the special grace of Allah Almighty, coronavirus situation has
improved significantly in the country but there was need to follow social distancing till its complete eradication,” the minister said.
He said that from day one PM Imran Khan had adopted the policy of saving lives and livelihood which has paid the dividends and the entire world was giving an example of Paksitan strategy of smart lockdown instead of complete lockdown.