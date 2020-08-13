2000 personnel recruited in NHMP to overcome staff shortage: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said on Thursday that two thousand vacancies in National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) had been filled by fresh recruitments whereas the process had been started to make more recruitments to overcome staff shortage.

Addressing a function as Chief Guest at for performance appraisal of

National Highway and Motorway Police, he said that needs of the

Motorway Police would be included in the PC-1 of each project in

future.

He said with the expansion of the motorway network in the country, the

need for NHMP personnel had increased but in the past it was not

allowed to recruit more staff as per its requirements.

Murad Saeed said work on western route of CPEC had been accelerated,

which would play a role of catalyst in development of the less

developed areas.

He said five mega road infrastructure projects would be executed this

year under public private partnership without burdening the national

exchequer.

The minister said that the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway would be completed under public-private partnership.

He said since its inception,the National Highways and Motorways Police had inculcated high moral and institutional values that were exemplary for other

institutions.

He said that Motorway Police was striving hard for the safe travel of the people and serving them in an exemplary manner.

Murad Saeed said a welfare state based on justice and compassion was

the vision of Imran Khan and that was why he had pledged to provide

shelter to the homeless people through Panaghahs after coming to power.

He said that the shelter homes project was an important step which was

facilitating the people belonging to the vulnerable segments of the

society by making them ‘state guests’.

The poor and the deserving were not only provided shelter but also

served meals at the Panahgahs (shelter homes) in a respectful manner.

He said that Ehsaas Nashonuma program,being launched today by Prime

Minister Imran Khan, was aimed at preventing stunting in children.

Murad Saeed said the families eligible for Ehsaas cash programme would

be entitled to benefit from ‘Nashonuma’ programme.

He said under the programme pregnant and breastfeeding women would be

provided special nutritious food.He said children under the age of two

years would also be able to obtain money after every three months and

Rs 1500 for a boy and Rs 2000 for a girl would be provided to

deserving families and Rs 500 would also be given as fare for

travelling.

“By the special grace of Allah Almighty, coronavirus situation has

improved significantly in the country but there was need to follow social distancing till its complete eradication,” the minister said.

He said that from day one PM Imran Khan had adopted the policy of saving lives and livelihood which has paid the dividends and the entire world was giving an example of Paksitan strategy of smart lockdown instead of complete lockdown.