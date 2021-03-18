ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):The Rashakai Special Economic Zone under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is getting very encouraging response as more than 2000 investors have shown interest to set up their industrial units in the zone.

The applications of all such investors to set up their units would be processed in a transparent manner to allocate appropriate space within the zone, a progress review meeting on the development and groundbreaking of Rashakai SEZ was informed here on Thursday.

The meeting was presided over by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, and was attended by provincial finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Khan Jhagra and senior officials of the federal and provincial governments.

The meeting was briefed on the progress of work at the SEZ. The meeting was informed that the camp office at the site had been established, while the first industrial unit had started its construction work within the zone.

The minister appreciated the work carried out by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and the development to setup Rashakai as the first SEZ in Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

He said that the relevant federal agencies would be directed to provide all necessary support and assistant to make the SEZ a success.