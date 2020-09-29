RAWALPINDI, Sep 29 (APP): A 20-member Standing Committee of National Assembly on Defence has reached Miranshah, North Waziristan on Tuesday.

The committee would be briefed on ongoing intelligence based operations (IBOs), border management including Fencing along Pak-Afghan Border, border posts and forts, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

It added that the delegation will be shown socio-economic projects and efforts for uplifting the area including state of the art sports facilities for local youth to provide them opportunities to compete at national level.