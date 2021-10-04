2-week long Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise 2021 concludes at NCTC

RAWALPINDI, Oct 04 (APP):The two-week long Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) – 2021 closing ceremony was held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi where troops of Chinese and Pakistani armed forces took part in the drill.

This was the first ever military exercise conducted in Pakistan under the ambit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Regional Anti Terrorism Structure (RATS), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release on Monday.



The exercise focused on enhancing cooperation and cohesiveness in combating international terrorism.



The Chinese and Pakistani troops participated in the exercise and shared their experiences of capacity building and innovative approaches and methods on emerging technologies being used to counter the evolving threats.



The exercise was conducted in two stages. Stage one of the training was conducted in respective SCO member countries from 26-31 July while stage 2 conducted in Pakistan from 21 September to 4 October 2021.



During the two weeks long training, participating troops from China and Pakistan extensively practiced various drills as part of the Joint Counter Terrorism Operations from planning to conduct; including Cordon and Search, Compound Clearance, Close Quarter Battle, Rappelling from Helicopter, Explosive Handling and Medical Evacuation.



Commander Central Command Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood was the chief guest on the closing ceremony.