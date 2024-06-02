2 Dacoits held, valuables, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, Jun 02 (APP): Islamabad Police Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team netted two wanted members of a snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered snatched mobile phones, motorbike, weapons used in crime from their possession.

A public relations officer on Sunday said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

The ARDU police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a snatcher gang.

The accused were identified as Hasnat and Muhammad Ishan.

During the preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous snatching activities in the premises of Rawalpindi, Attock and Noon, Shams Colony and Industrial Area police stations. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation was underway.

DIG Operations Syed Ali Raza directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.

The citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via “ICT-15” app.