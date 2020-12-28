1,974 new Coronavirus cases reported; 55 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday reached 39,488 with 1,974 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,760 people recovered from the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Fifty Five corona patients, 50 of whom were under treatment in hospital and Five in their respective homes or quarantines died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab.

It added that out of the total 55 deaths during last 24 hours 35 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 321 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 45 percent, ICT 45 percent, Peshawar 36 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 31 percent, Rawalpindi 32 percent, Peshawar 62 percent and Multan 38 percent.

Some 32,205 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 12,021 in Sindh, 11,859 in Punjab, 4,885 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,609 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 258 in Balochistan, 230 in GB, and 343 in AJK.

Around 423,892 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 473,309 cases were detected so far that comprised total affected, deceased and recovered COVID-19 patients, including AJK 8,215, Balochistan 18,082, GB 4,850, ICT 37,272, KP 57,467, Punjab 136,147 and Sindh 211,276.

About 9,929 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,491 in Sindh among 22 of them perished in past 24 hours. 19 of them died in hospital and Three out of hospital on Sunday, 3,921 in Punjab 21 of them deceased in the last 24 hours.

19 of them died in hospital and Two out of hospital on Sunday, 1,609 in KP Seven of them died in hospital on Sunday, 407 in ICT Three of them died in hospital on Sunday, 182 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 218 in AJK where Two of them died in hospital on Sunday.

A total of 6,589,317 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,776 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.