19 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (APP):Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 19 outlaws including five professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered stolen motorbike, narcotics, weapons from their possession.

On the instruction of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminals in order to eliminate the crime from the city, a public relations officer said on Wednesday.

As per the details, the Golra police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Faisal and Gul Rehman, recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. The Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Asif and recovered 1310 gram heroin from his possession.

Likewise, the Shams Colony police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Jamal and Sadiq Amir and recovered one knife and 86 gram heroin from their possession.

The Noon police team arrested two accused namely Danish and Raza and recovered 30 liters liquor and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Similarly, the Kirpa police team arrested a shopkeeper namely Zahoor involved in illegally gas refilling. The Sihala police team arrested two accused namely Nawab Gul, Dawood Khan and recovered 1110 gram hashish, one pistol from their possession.

Moreover, the Humak police team arrested two accused namely Atif Ishfaq, Adil Razzaq and recovered two pistols from their possession. The Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Touqeer Nadeem and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Ehtisham Ul Haq and recovered 136 gram heroin from his possession. During the crackdown against alm seekers, police team arrested five beggars and registered cases against them.

Senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.