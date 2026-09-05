184th IBCC Forum concludes with major changes to exam system

ISLAMABAD, Sep 05 (APP):The 184th meeting of the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) Forum concluded in Murree with key decisions to standardise examination practices across Pakistan, shift assessment from rote learning to conceptual understanding, raise transparency in student records and improve the national and international recognition of Pakistani qualifications.

The two day forum brought together chairpersons of Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs), technical education boards and senior representatives of curriculum and textbook boards from across the country to deliberate on examination reforms and adopt common measures for a more uniform and credible assessment system.

The forum focused on implementation of the prime minister’s directives for standardisation of the examination system.

It approved measures aimed at bringing greater uniformity in assessment and examination practices while strengthening the credibility of Pakistani qualifications.

The forum was informed that examination boards in Sindh, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), AJK Board, KIU Board, Aga Khan Board and Ziauddin Board had implemented the new grading policy, under which the minimum passing marks have been raised to 40 per cent.

Awareness sessions and workshops will be organised across the country to facilitate implementation of the revised grading formula.

In a move aimed at improving the transparency and reliability of academic records, the forum agreed to include B Form/CNIC numbers on SSC and HSSC certificates, making student records easier to identify, access and verify.

The forum also approved scholarships and overseas exposure opportunities for board toppers.

IBCC will additionally arrange winter and summer camps for high achieving students to provide them with wider learning, leadership and exposure opportunities.

It recommended 12 more Deeni Madaris for equivalence of their qualifications with SSC and HSSC, taking the total number of institutions covered under the equivalence framework to 26.

In another student focused decision, the forum agreed that Science Group equivalence would be awarded to students of foreign examination boards who have passed at least two science subjects, providing greater flexibility in academic pathways.

The forum also agreed to develop a uniform calendar for theory and practical examinations and formulate common guidelines and procedures for practical examinations to ensure greater consistency, fairness and transparency among examination boards.

BISE Kohat, BISE Quetta and FBISE presented their best practices, innovative initiatives and outcomes for possible adoption by other boards.

National Coordinator IBCC Forum Mr Inayatullah Waseem called for active participation and collective ownership of examination reforms, saying stronger coordination among boards and consistent implementation of agreed measures are essential for ensuring fairness, quality and public confidence in examinations.

Executive Director IBCC Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah appreciated the Punjab government for merit based appointments of examination board chairpersons, saying competent professional leadership is strengthening the IBCC Forum and contributing to the national effort to move examinations from rote learning towards conceptual assessment.

He also appreciated the Sindh government and chairpersons of examination boards for introducing e marking across the province, describing it as an important step towards improving transparency, efficiency and credibility in the examination system.

Dr Mallah said the reforms are part of a broader national effort to develop an examination system that tests understanding rather than memory, rewards genuine learning, embraces technology and enhances the national and international credibility of Pakistani qualifications.

The forum reaffirmed its commitment to stronger coordination among examination, technical, curriculum and textbook boards and to developing a transparent, technology enabled, student friendly and internationally comparable assessment system.

The proceedings were conducted by Mr Muhammad Usman Khan, Secretary IBCC Forum and Director General IBCC.