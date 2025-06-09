1,800 motorcyclists fined, 730 bikes seized; 1.9 mln vehicles enter Capital during Eid

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took action against over 1,800 motorcyclists for violating traffic rules during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, while more than 730 motorcycles were impounded in various police stations.

An official told APP on Monday that legal action was initiated against 105 one-wheelers and 13 heavy bike riders involved in unlawful activities on the city’s roads.

He said 914 vehicles were issued traffic violation tickets during the same period.

He said nearly 1.9 million vehicles entered Islamabad during the Eid holidays, while an average of over 650,000 motorcycles and cars headed towards various recreational spots across the city.

He said over 122,000 vehicles entered Murree through Islamabad routes during Eid.

He said the traffic police ensured uninterrupted travel services to tourists and citizens throughout the holiday period.

“There is zero tolerance for one-wheeling, rowdy behavior, and motorcycles without silencers on roads,” said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider.

CTO Zeeshan urged the youth to refrain from indulging in such illegal and dangerous stunts and added on Eid day, only families were allowed entry into public parks to ensure a safe environment.

“One-wheelers who endanger lives of others deserve no leniency,” said CTO Zeeshan.

He said more than 300 officers of the Islamabad Traffic Police remained deployed across the city for citizens’ assistance and facilitation.

CTO said due to efficient arrangements by the traffic police, no untoward incident was reported in the federal capital during the Eid holidays.

“Islamabad Traffic Police remains present on roads round-the-clock to serve and facilitate the public,” said CTO Zeeshan.