17th National,11th International Conference on e-Learning, e-Teaching from Feb 27-29

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):ECO Science Foundation in collaboration with the Iranian Association of e-Learning (YADA), University of Isfahan will arrange the 17th International and 11th International Conference on “e-Learning and e-Teaching (ICeLeT)-Focusing on Technology Enhanced Learning” from February 27-29.

According to an official of ECOSF, the conference, scheduled to be held in Isfahan, Iran, will bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and scholars in the domain of interest from around the world.

The conference will revolve around different themes including Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies in e-Learning, Innovative Educational Approaches in e-learning, E-Learning and Informal Education, Generative AI and e-Learning, Psychological, Social, Legal, and Economic Aspects of e-learning, Best Practices in e-learning and Evaluation and Quality Improvement in e-Learning.

This conference provides the premier interdisciplinary forum for researchers, practitioners and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, concerns, practical challenges encountered and the solutions adopted in the field of e-Learning and e-Teaching, the official informed.

The main segments of the conference include Keynote speeches, Panel discussions, Paper and poster presentations, Report on the best practices, Workshops and an Exhibition.

The experts including the Business Development and E-Learning Director at DAS Akademie, Turkey, Ms Mona Aykul; Young Consultant World Bank Projects, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Pakistan; President ECO Science Foundation, Prof Sayed Komail Tayebi will participate in the event.