16-year-old boy crushed to death by speeding Car in Shahkot

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP): A 16-year-old boy killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding car while crossing road near G.T Road Toll plaza in Shahkot on early Monday morning.
According to details, Rescue official sources said that a speeding car, running on the wrong side on a one-way road, hit a pedestrian boy and claimed his life, a Private news channel reported.
Upon being informed about the incident, a police team quickly reached the spot and took the driver of the truck into custody.
Police authorities also urged the drivers to priorities the safety of pedestrians crossing roads.

