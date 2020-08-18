16 projects being executed to improve aviation services in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): The government is executing around 16 different projects to ensure improved aviation services at par with best international practices and revive the past glory of national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), by strengthening its fleet gradually.

Out of these projects, five are related to Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), seven are meant for Airport Security Force (ASF) and four are linked with Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), according to the two-year performance report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government issued by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz along with members of the federal cabinet here at a press conference on Tuesday.

The 204-page report, compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, contained the government’s achievements made and reforms introduced in diverse fields during a period from August 18, 2018 to August 18, 2020.

During the period, the government completed up-gradation of airfield lighting system at Gwadar Airport and constructed pedestrian bridge from level-II to level-III at the IIAP in February this year.

While, work on expansion of Lahore airport domestic terminal is underway, which would be completed soon.

The PCCA also operationalised and rehabilitated runway, taxiway and apron at Saidu Sharif airport, installed Category-II airfield lighting system at Quetta Airport .

The authority also constructed pavilion at cricket ground, CAA Sports Complex at Jinnah International Airport, besides improving /rehabilitating secondary (abandoned) runway at Faisalabad and Lahore airports.

It operationalised Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad and Dera Ismail Khan airports.

During the period, PIA revived three grounded aircraft and came out from defaulters’ list of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, improved aircraft cleanliness, resumed night operation from Peshawar airport, reduced operating losses by 76 percent and increased revenue by 42 percent, introduced executive economy class on European and Gulf sector, imposed levy of charges on excess baggage, terminated employees having fake degrees/licences and banned free air-travel on company expense.

The ASF established joint search counters at all international airports have been established, installed close circuit television camera control rooms to prevent money laundering, provided enhanced accommodation and training facilities for the personnel by constructing barracks at different airports and created 2,380 jobs.

The PMD launched mobile-app for weather update, started disseminated weather forecast for farmers at tehsil level through social media, upgraded its official website, established IT unit for instant placement of weather information on social media and enhanced its weather forecasting system.