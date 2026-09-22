151,598 children vaccinated on day one as ICT polio campaign targets 447,614

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):The anti-polio campaign in the federal capital completed its first day with 151,598 children vaccinated, while authorities aim to reach 447,614 children during the ongoing drive.

Officials informed a review meeting that polio teams achieved 34 percent of the campaign target on the opening day.

A review meeting on the anti-polio campaign was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Uzair Ali Khan. The meeting was attended by assistant commissioners and officials from the health department.

Participants were briefed on the progress of the campaign and informed that a total target of 447,614 children has been set for the current vaccination drive across Islamabad. According to the briefing, 151,598 children received polio drops on the first day of the campaign.

Officials told the meeting that polio workers achieved 34 percent of the overall target during the opening day, marking the initial phase of efforts to vaccinate all eligible children in the federal capital.

The meeting also reviewed various operational matters related to the campaign. Special attention was given to refusal cases, where parents have declined to vaccinate their children, as well as other challenges being faced by polio workers in the field.

Participants discussed issues affecting vaccination teams and examined measures to address obstacles that could hinder the campaign’s progress. The meeting also considered matters related to the security of polio workers and other arrangements necessary for the smooth implementation of the drive.

During the session, officials emphasized the importance of ensuring that vaccination teams continue their work without interruption and maintain coverage in all assigned areas.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Uzair Ali Khan directed that polio teams must reach every household in the federal capital. He stressed that all eligible children should be administered polio drops so that the campaign target can be achieved and no area remains uncovered.

The review meeting concluded with a commitment to continue monitoring field operations and addressing issues faced by teams to ensure effective implementation of the anti-polio campaign across Islamabad.