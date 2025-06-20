15 cases registered against Sheikh Waqas Akram: IHC told

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Friday that a total of 15 cases had been registered against PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram in Islamabad’s police stations.

IHC’s Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the case filed by Sheikh Waqas Akram, seeking cases details against him. Petitioner’s lawyer Syed Ali Bokhari appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, DSP legal Islamabad police submitted the report to the bench which stated that a total of 15 cases had been registered at various police stations of the federal capital against the petitioner.

After the report was submitted by the police, the court disposed of the petition.