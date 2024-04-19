14-member Balochistan cabinet sworn in

A 14-member provincial cabinet

QUETTA, Apr 19 (APP): A 14-member provincial cabinet of Balochistan on Friday took oath in a sworn-in ceremony held in the Governor House, Balochistan.

Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar administrated the oath.

Those who took oath included Sadiq Umrani, Ali Madad Jattak, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Noor Muhammad Dumar, Sardar Faisal Jamali, Bakht Kakar, Tariq Magsi, Shoaib Nosherwani, Raheela Hamed Durrani, Sarfraz Domki, Abdul Rehman Khetran, Saleem Khosa, ZIa Langau and AsimKurd Gailu.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, newly-elect MPAs, and IG Police attended the ceremony.

APP/ask

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services