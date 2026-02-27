Friday, February 27, 2026
133 Afghan Taliban Kharjis killed in defencive strikes: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):A total of 133 Kharjis of the Afghan Taliban regime were killed while more than 200 others sustained injuries after Pakistan made defensive strikes at Kabul, Paktia and Kandahar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar confirmed on Friday..
In his latest statement at 3.40 am, the minister said further casualties were expected following the strikes on Taliban defensive positions.
He added that the operation resulted in the destruction of 27 posts of the regime, while nine posts were successfully taken under control.
The Minister said the destroyed targets included two corps headquarters, three brigade headquarters, two ammunition depots, one logistics base, three battalion headquarters and two sector headquarters. He added that more than 80 tanks, artillery guns and armored personnel carriers (APCs) were also eliminated. Pakistan’s effective retaliatory operations are continuing.
