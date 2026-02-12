131 lawyers get licenses of Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): The 131 lawyers have been given fitness certificates to get licenses of Supreme Court, said General Secretary Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA).

The IHCBA General Secretary Manzoor Ahmed Jaja held a farewell meeting with the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association.

On this occasion, Manzoor Ahmed Jaja said that he held the post of General Secretary of the Islamabad High Court Bar in the year 2025/26. He is here today to express his special gratitude to the media.

The media cooperated fully throughout the year. The media gave the most coverage to our bar. Time passed without realizing it. He tried to work for the welfare of the lawyers. He was very happy about the transfer of the Islamabad High Court Bar to a new building under his patronage.

Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar inaugurated the library and health card of the High Court Bar. He also inaugurated the ambulance and bar room provided by the Ministry of Health to the High Court Bar.

Manzoor Jaja said that Ahsan Bhawan and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar are representatives of the lawyers. I pay tribute to them.

He said that judges and lawyers cannot be friends. During our time, 131 lawyers were interviewed for Supreme Court licenses, and all 131 received fitness certificates. An ambulance has also been arranged for the bar’s lawyers, and it will be handed over in the presence of the Chief Justice.