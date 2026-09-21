12,575 students, teachers, parents trained in online safety across 100 schools

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):Pakistan has expanded efforts to protect children and young people from online risks, with 12,575 students, teachers and parents trained in internet safety across 100 government schools.

In collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), TikTok and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), awareness materials on child online safety have been developed for students, teachers and parents.

According to documents available with Wealth Pakistan, the PTA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TikTok to promote a safer and more secure internet environment for young people.

The educational materials include a Children’s Toolkit, Digital Hifazat Workbook and Comic Book for students, as well as guidelines for parents. The materials have been uploaded to the PTA website for public access.

As part of the awareness campaign, five short videos covering key aspects of online safety were developed and disseminated through social media. The videos focus on protecting children from online predators, cyberbullying, hacking threats, hate speech, and misinformation.

A guidebook for parents and caregivers titled “Safeguarding Your Child in Digital Age” was also developed in collaboration with UNICEF, Telenor and the National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) and uploaded to the PTA website.

A nationwide toll-free Child Protection Hotline, 1121, has also been allocated for reporting cases related to child abuse, while Pakistan is participating in UNICEF’s ongoing Disrupting Harm project.

According to the documents, 15 master trainers were trained to train 210 facilitators, who subsequently conducted awareness activities benefiting more than 8,000 participants. Training sessions were also held for partner organisations and PTA officers to strengthen institutional capacity.

The initiatives are part of broader efforts to improve digital awareness among children, parents, teachers and caregivers and promote safer and more responsible use of digital platforms.