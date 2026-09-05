11,695 pending net-metering applications resolved, direct consumer contact initiated

ISLAMABAD, Sep 05 (APP):On the special directives of Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, 11,695 pending net metering cases have been resolved, and the process of direct communication with the affected consumers has officially commenced.

The initiative aims to ensure that every eligible consumer receives their due rights in accordance with rules and regulations, eliminating the need to rely on any third party, agent, or intermediary for the completion of their applications, said a press release issued on Saturday.

During the transition phase from net metering to the net billing system, a total of 16,654 applications were pending. Under the Federal Minister’s directives, a comprehensive verification and validation process was launched to resolve all these cases on a priority basis.

Through the collaborative efforts of the Power Division and relevant institutions, 11,695 applications have thus far been cleared, verified, and deemed fully compliant with applicable rules and regulations. The Pakistan Information Technology Company (PITC) has initiated direct contact with these consumers to provide them with timely and reliable updates regarding the verification of their applications and subsequent steps.

PITC is reaching out to the respective consumers directly via SMS, WhatsApp, and other digital channels. Additionally, consumers can check the status of their applications online at nmverification.pitc.com.pk. Consumers are explicitly advised that no fees or payments are required to be made to any individual for the expedited or further processing of their applications.

This direct communication system is vital to safeguard consumers from unnecessary interference and preventing any individuals or agents from exploiting them under the guise of application processing or resolution. Through this mechanism, the government is ensuring that legitimate consumer matters are resolved directly, transparently, and without any unauthorized intermediaries.

The verification and validation process for the remaining 4,959 applications is currently underway. This ensures that every application is thoroughly evaluated against relevant records, NEPRA clarifications, rules, and guidelines. The objective is to guarantee that every genuine consumer receives their right without delay while preventing any illegal, fraudulent, or misinformation-based applications from exploiting the system.

The government reiterated its strong support for the promotion of solar and renewable energy. Solarization remains a critical pillar of the country’s energy future, and state policy is aimed not at creating hurdles in this sector, but rather at fostering its growth while protecting consumer rights and ensuring a transparent, sustainable system.

Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari stated that the government’s top priority is to resolve legitimate public grievances without unnecessary delays or interference.

He directed the relevant organizations to expedite the scrutiny of the remaining pending applications and to ensure that every consumer is provided with clear and transparent updates regarding their case.