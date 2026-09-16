11,600 pilgrims book private Hajj 2027 seats, 60,000 remain

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):As many as 11,600 pilgrims have completed bookings under Pakistan’s Private Hajj Scheme 2027 through the official Hajj Portal, with 60,000 seats still available, while the Ministry of Religious Affairs said bookings would continue until the available quota is exhausted or November 20, 2026, whichever comes first.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 25 organised Hajj companies are offering economy, standard and premium packages through the Hajj Portal, enabling intending pilgrims to select packages according to their requirements.

The ministry said Rs10 billion in Hajj dues had so far been received in the accounts of the 25 organised companies through the Hajj Portal developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

Of the total amount, more than Rs4 billion had been deposited through the online payment mechanism, the ministry added.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs urged intending pilgrims to make Hajj payments only through the official Pak Hajj App or Hajj Portal.

It cautioned pilgrims against directly depositing money with any unauthorised individual or company, advising them to use only the designated official platforms to avoid fraud and financial losses.

The ministry said bookings under the Private Hajj Scheme 2027 would remain open until all seats were booked or November 20, 2026, providing intending pilgrims an opportunity to choose from the available packages offered by authorised Hajj organisers.