112 teams participate in football tournaments in three Balochistan cities

SIBBI, Mar 11 (APP): Around 112 teams are participating in the football tournaments being held by the local community in three cities of Balochistan including Khuzdar, Naseerabad and Sibbi.

The contests have been arranged with the objective to encourage youth to participate in extracurricular activities.

As many as 70 teams are participating in the football tournament being held in Sibbi and Naseerabad while 42 teams took part in the contest in the Khuzdar area.

As part of an effort to encourage the youth to indulge in educational activities, a two-day book fair was organised in Degree College at Pasni Tehsil of Gwadar.

Besides, a rally was organized in Sibbi to create awareness for the enhancement of students enrollment in schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, the local community also organized a solidarity walk in Sibbi and Naseerabad to condemn the terrorist attack that took place in Sibbi and show solidarity with the Pakistan Army and FC personnel.