11 arrested for bathing in River despite ban

ATTOCK, Jul 28 (APP):The police have arrested 11 individuals for violating Section 144 which prohibits bathing in rivers, streams, and canals amid the rising flood and rainfall risks in Punjab during the rainy season.

According to details, the Punjab government has enforced Section 144 across the province to prevent drowning incidents during the ongoing monsoon and flood situation.

However, a police patrol led by ASI Muhammad Arabi of Saddar Police Station observed several individuals bathing in the Harro River despite the official ban.

The police reports stated that the men were loudly warned to stop, but they refused to comply and instead caused a public disturbance. The police team managed to apprehend them after strong resistance.

The arrested individuals were identified as Muhammad Irfan , Haider, Mansoor Ali , Atif , Anwar and Bakhtiar , all residents of Dhok Fatah Attock City.

Others include Noor Bahadur Khan , Jans Khan , Imran , Noor Zaman son of Mughal Zaman, and Ismatullah Dawoodzai , residents of Bakhshi Pul Peshawar.

All suspects have been booked under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for defying government orders.

The authorities have once again appealed to the public to strictly follow safety regulations and avoid visiting hazardous water bodies during the ongoing emergency situation.