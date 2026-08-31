104th Turkish Armed Forces Victory Day commemorated at GHQ

RAWALPINDI, Aug 31 (APP): A ceremony commemorating 104th anniversary of Turkish Armed Forces Victory Day was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) here on Monday.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu graced the occasion as Guest of Honour, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ceremony highlighted the enduring bonds of brotherhood and close bilateral relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, rooted in shared values, mutual respect and a history of unwavering support for each other, it further said.

On the occasion, participants paid tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the Turkish Armed Forces and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding defence and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The event was attended by military officers and officials of the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye and other distinguished guests.

The ceremony concluded with warm expressions of goodwill for the people and Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye.